2305 Oak Park Avenue North

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home is available now and ready for move in. The property has just been rehabbed and in excellent condition. We have an auto showing lockbox on this property. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/744563?source=marketing



The main level of the home features the living room, dining, and kitchen and entry door to the back yard.



Both bedrooms and bathroom are upstairs.



The basement has laundry and room for storage.



Just so you are aware there is no parking at the property.



Tenant will be responsible for Snow removal and yard care.



Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based off income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



Any questions please call or email Billy.



Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

Agent: Billy Sommers

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.