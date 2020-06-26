All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2305 Oak Park Avenue North

2305 Oak Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2305 Oak Park Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Willard-Hay

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is available now and ready for move in. The property has just been rehabbed and in excellent condition. We have an auto showing lockbox on this property. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/744563?source=marketing

The main level of the home features the living room, dining, and kitchen and entry door to the back yard.

Both bedrooms and bathroom are upstairs.

The basement has laundry and room for storage.

Just so you are aware there is no parking at the property.

Tenant will be responsible for Snow removal and yard care.

Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based off income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

Any questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 Oak Park Avenue North have any available units?
2305 Oak Park Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2305 Oak Park Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Oak Park Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Oak Park Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 2305 Oak Park Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 2305 Oak Park Avenue North offer parking?
No, 2305 Oak Park Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 2305 Oak Park Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2305 Oak Park Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Oak Park Avenue North have a pool?
No, 2305 Oak Park Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 2305 Oak Park Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 2305 Oak Park Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Oak Park Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 2305 Oak Park Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2305 Oak Park Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 2305 Oak Park Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
