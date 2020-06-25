All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:55 PM

2228 Madison St NE

2228 Northeast Madison Street · No Longer Available
Location

2228 Northeast Madison Street, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Holland

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Pet friendly 3 bed home in the heart of NE Minneapolis!

Check out this cozy recently updated 3 bedroom/1 bath home in NE Minneapolis! Property has neutral decor, hardwood floors throughout, large backyard with room for entertaining, Pet friendly!

Garage is available to rent for additional $100/month.

Applicant must have viewed the property
Must meet all the criteria before applying
Min. credit score=680
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max number of people-4
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by tenant=All + snow/lawn care
1 pet-dog or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/
Garage is available to rent for additional $100/month

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/0101eee05f

Copy and paste the link below for a virtual showing option:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LQOUOhIaAjY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2228 Madison St NE have any available units?
2228 Madison St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2228 Madison St NE have?
Some of 2228 Madison St NE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2228 Madison St NE currently offering any rent specials?
2228 Madison St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2228 Madison St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2228 Madison St NE is pet friendly.
Does 2228 Madison St NE offer parking?
Yes, 2228 Madison St NE offers parking.
Does 2228 Madison St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2228 Madison St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2228 Madison St NE have a pool?
No, 2228 Madison St NE does not have a pool.
Does 2228 Madison St NE have accessible units?
No, 2228 Madison St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2228 Madison St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2228 Madison St NE does not have units with dishwashers.

