2228 Madison St NE

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated some paid utils range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Pet friendly 3 bed home in the heart of NE Minneapolis!



Check out this cozy recently updated 3 bedroom/1 bath home in NE Minneapolis! Property has neutral decor, hardwood floors throughout, large backyard with room for entertaining, Pet friendly!



Garage is available to rent for additional $100/month.



Applicant must have viewed the property

Must meet all the criteria before applying

Min. credit score=680

Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Max number of people-4

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable

Utilities paid by tenant=All + snow/lawn care

1 pet-dog or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/

Garage is available to rent for additional $100/month



Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/0101eee05f



Copy and paste the link below for a virtual showing option:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LQOUOhIaAjY