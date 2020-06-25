2228 Madison St NE

Amenities
Pet friendly 3 bed home in the heart of NE Minneapolis!
Check out this cozy recently updated 3 bedroom/1 bath home in NE Minneapolis! Property has neutral decor, hardwood floors throughout, large backyard with room for entertaining, Pet friendly!
Garage is available to rent for additional $100/month.
Applicant must have viewed the property
Must meet all the criteria before applying
Min. credit score=680
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max number of people-4
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by tenant=All + snow/lawn care
1 pet-dog or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/
Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:
https://showmojo.com/l/0101eee05f
Copy and paste the link below for a virtual showing option:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LQOUOhIaAjY