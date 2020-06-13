215 10th Avenue South

Amenities

Available 10/01/19 Location, location, location! Highly sought after, Bridgewater Lofts in the Mill District. Bright and open floor plan w/hardwood floors, new carpet and paint. Building amenities include fitness center, spectacular 2-tiered community room with catering kitchen overlooking downtown Minneapolis rooftop hot tub and pool, fitness room and patio. Located across from Gold Medal Park and only steps away from the farmers market, Trader Joe's, restaurants, new Vikings stadium, running and biking paths and the Guthrie. Large master suite has full bath and walk-in closet with great light. Large balcony. Pets allowed Amenities include fresh new paint & carpet throughout common areas.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/215-10th-ave-s-minneapolis-mn-55415-usa/6d93f23f-f098-4a03-8225-e553979fa26d



