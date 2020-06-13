All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:17 PM

215 10th Avenue South

215 10th Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

215 10th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55415
Downtown East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Available 10/01/19 Location, location, location! Highly sought after, Bridgewater Lofts in the Mill District. Bright and open floor plan w/hardwood floors, new carpet and paint. Building amenities include fitness center, spectacular 2-tiered community room with catering kitchen overlooking downtown Minneapolis rooftop hot tub and pool, fitness room and patio. Located across from Gold Medal Park and only steps away from the farmers market, Trader Joe's, restaurants, new Vikings stadium, running and biking paths and the Guthrie. Large master suite has full bath and walk-in closet with great light. Large balcony. Pets allowed Amenities include fresh new paint & carpet throughout common areas.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/215-10th-ave-s-minneapolis-mn-55415-usa/6d93f23f-f098-4a03-8225-e553979fa26d

(RLNE4931141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 10th Avenue South have any available units?
215 10th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 10th Avenue South have?
Some of 215 10th Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 10th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
215 10th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 10th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 10th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 215 10th Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 215 10th Avenue South offers parking.
Does 215 10th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 10th Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 10th Avenue South have a pool?
Yes, 215 10th Avenue South has a pool.
Does 215 10th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 215 10th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 215 10th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 10th Avenue South has units with dishwashers.
