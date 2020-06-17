All apartments in Minneapolis
2109 44th Ave North

2109 44th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2109 44th Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Victory

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
2109 44th Ave North Available 09/03/19 Spacious and Affordable 4 Bdrm/1 Ba Single Family Home in N. Mpls - Another Fabulous Listing from Katie and Housing Hub!

Don't Miss Out on this 2-Story Renovated Single Family Home w/ Spacious Yard and Garage! This home has an updated kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, a large dining room has hardwood floors that open up into a large living room and walks out onto a 3 season porch to enjoy the summer weather. The first floor has 2 spacious carpeted bedrooms and a remodeled bathroom. The upstairs has 2 more large carpeted bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Enjoy a private yard with clean 1 car garage.

This home is conveniently located near downtown Minneapolis, and close to major freeways. This home is within walking distance of several community parks such as Folwell Park, Webber Park and Victory Prairie Off-Leash Rec Area.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portal makes paying rent or scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

Applications and rental criteria can be found online at housinghubmn.com and are $45/adult.

Section 8 accepted for qualified applicants.

Please review our application criteria:
1. Credit score of 650 or above (if below or nonexistent, call for more info)
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent

Please call Katie at 651-337-9050 for additional information or to schedule a showing.

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE5035756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 44th Ave North have any available units?
2109 44th Ave North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2109 44th Ave North have?
Some of 2109 44th Ave North's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 44th Ave North currently offering any rent specials?
2109 44th Ave North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 44th Ave North pet-friendly?
No, 2109 44th Ave North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2109 44th Ave North offer parking?
Yes, 2109 44th Ave North offers parking.
Does 2109 44th Ave North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 44th Ave North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 44th Ave North have a pool?
No, 2109 44th Ave North does not have a pool.
Does 2109 44th Ave North have accessible units?
No, 2109 44th Ave North does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 44th Ave North have units with dishwashers?
No, 2109 44th Ave North does not have units with dishwashers.
