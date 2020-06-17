Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

2109 44th Ave North Available 09/03/19 Spacious and Affordable 4 Bdrm/1 Ba Single Family Home in N. Mpls - Another Fabulous Listing from Katie and Housing Hub!



Don't Miss Out on this 2-Story Renovated Single Family Home w/ Spacious Yard and Garage! This home has an updated kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, a large dining room has hardwood floors that open up into a large living room and walks out onto a 3 season porch to enjoy the summer weather. The first floor has 2 spacious carpeted bedrooms and a remodeled bathroom. The upstairs has 2 more large carpeted bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Enjoy a private yard with clean 1 car garage.



This home is conveniently located near downtown Minneapolis, and close to major freeways. This home is within walking distance of several community parks such as Folwell Park, Webber Park and Victory Prairie Off-Leash Rec Area.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portal makes paying rent or scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Applications and rental criteria can be found online at housinghubmn.com and are $45/adult.



Section 8 accepted for qualified applicants.



Please review our application criteria:

1. Credit score of 650 or above (if below or nonexistent, call for more info)

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent



Please call Katie at 651-337-9050 for additional information or to schedule a showing.



