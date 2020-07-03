All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2008 Como Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2008 Como Ave SE
Last updated November 5 2019 at 10:10 PM

2008 Como Ave SE

2008 Southeast Como Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2008 Southeast Como Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This great home allows you to live to the U of MN and enjoy everything that has to do with this campus. This 5 bedrooms Single-family home (SFH) is yours to live in, in the 2021-2022 School year! Tenants pay all utilities, Lawn care included! Pets welcome with monthly pet rent and damage deposit. SPECIAL: $75 Application fee waived if you apply before Thanksgiving! $150 lease signing fee. Set up your showing today and don’t miss out. GO GOPHERS!

Locations: Several options in Dinkytown, Como, Stadium Village, Marcy Holmes and West Bank U of M Pet Friendly

Awesome 5 Bedroom NEAR U OF M! SEVERAL homes walkable to U of M- East Bank Campus for FALL 2020! . These homes features a spacious layouts, most have 2 Kitchens, living spaces, laundry, dishwasher, A/c, hardwood floors, laundry in unit, off street parking, 24 hour emergency maintenance line, online payment for rent, subleasing options available, and we allow pets cats and dogs. Please Reply to this ad to see a list of available homes near the U of M! All Our Properties are PET FRIENDLY- DOGS AND CATS! No Additional Pet Fee Special on Homes 3+ Bedrooms Lease Term- 12 months - Sept 1st 2019- Aug 29th 2020 Pet Friendly- Cats and Dogs Free off-street parking Laundry in the house- washers/dryers Dishwasher Spacious living room and dining area Garage Off Street parking Backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 Como Ave SE have any available units?
2008 Como Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2008 Como Ave SE have?
Some of 2008 Como Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 Como Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
2008 Como Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 Como Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2008 Como Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 2008 Como Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 2008 Como Ave SE offers parking.
Does 2008 Como Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2008 Como Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 Como Ave SE have a pool?
No, 2008 Como Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 2008 Como Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 2008 Como Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 Como Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2008 Como Ave SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

KMS Calhoun Apartments
2893 Knox Ave. S.
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Ox-Op
1111 Washington Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55415
The Fremont
2825 Fremont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Velo
115 N 2nd St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Oliver & Wendell
600 University Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
The Central
3501 2nd Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Track 29 City Apartments
2841 Bryant Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Miles Uptown
2837 Dupont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University