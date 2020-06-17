2000 Penn Ave S - 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Laundry in unit! 3 bed/1bath unit Kenwood Park-Uptown/Downtown!



Spacious sun filled 3 bedroom + den Kenwood Park!

Check out this great top floor apartment with views of downtown!

The unit features a newly renovated kitchen and bath, hardwood floors, in unit laundry, natural woodwork, dining space and generous room sizes!

Quiet 3 unit building just blocks to Lake of the Isles, Kenwood Park, Uptown and Downtown!

On Street Parking.



Must view the unit and meet all criteria before applying

Min. credit score=680

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Max tenants=3

Application fee is $55 per person and is non refundable

Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal

Tenant pays: Gas/electric//any optional utility

Owner pays: Water/sewer/trash/snow/lawn



Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/36a1a93024