Last updated April 1 2020 at 12:17 AM

2000 Penn Ave S - 3

2000 Penn Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2000 Penn Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Kenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Laundry in unit! 3 bed/1bath unit Kenwood Park-Uptown/Downtown!

Spacious sun filled 3 bedroom + den Kenwood Park!
Check out this great top floor apartment with views of downtown!
The unit features a newly renovated kitchen and bath, hardwood floors, in unit laundry, natural woodwork, dining space and generous room sizes!
Quiet 3 unit building just blocks to Lake of the Isles, Kenwood Park, Uptown and Downtown!
On Street Parking.

Must view the unit and meet all criteria before applying
Min. credit score=680
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Max tenants=3
Application fee is $55 per person and is non refundable
Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal
Tenant pays: Gas/electric//any optional utility
Owner pays: Water/sewer/trash/snow/lawn

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/36a1a93024

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Penn Ave S - 3 have any available units?
2000 Penn Ave S - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2000 Penn Ave S - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Penn Ave S - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Penn Ave S - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 2000 Penn Ave S - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2000 Penn Ave S - 3 offer parking?
No, 2000 Penn Ave S - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 2000 Penn Ave S - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2000 Penn Ave S - 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Penn Ave S - 3 have a pool?
No, 2000 Penn Ave S - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2000 Penn Ave S - 3 have accessible units?
No, 2000 Penn Ave S - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Penn Ave S - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 Penn Ave S - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 Penn Ave S - 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2000 Penn Ave S - 3 does not have units with air conditioning.

