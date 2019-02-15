All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 20 2nd Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
20 2nd Street NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20 2nd Street NE

20 2nd St NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Nicollet Island
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

20 2nd St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Nicollet Island

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
24hr gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
yoga
OUTSTANDING high end finishes straight out of Architectural Digest or Million Dollar Listing. Over $100,000 spent on enhancing every single inch of this exclusive home to become your own luxe pied-a-terre. STUNNING views of Downtown Minneapolis, Mississippi River and Mill City Ruins. COMPLETE set of amenities include heated, secure parking, 24/7 gym, indoor pool, sauna, steam, hot tub, yoga, party room, lounge and 3 large garden terraces. Walk to 100 shops. Move in right away. This is the life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 2nd Street NE have any available units?
20 2nd Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 2nd Street NE have?
Some of 20 2nd Street NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 2nd Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
20 2nd Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 2nd Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 20 2nd Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 20 2nd Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 20 2nd Street NE offers parking.
Does 20 2nd Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 2nd Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 2nd Street NE have a pool?
Yes, 20 2nd Street NE has a pool.
Does 20 2nd Street NE have accessible units?
No, 20 2nd Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 20 2nd Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 2nd Street NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Murals of LynLake
2833 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Elements
4525 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55410
225 Place Apartments
225 W 15th St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Revel
1300 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Bryant
2101 Bryant Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55405
Gurley Lofts
254 9th Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55403
The Rose Apartments
1928 Portland Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55404

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University