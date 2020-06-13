All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated September 22 2019 at 7:36 AM

1808 Queen Ave N

1808 Queen Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1808 Queen Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Willard-Hay

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious and naturally well lit, this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is in the prime location of Willard Hay. Short walk to public transportation and restaurants. High quality cabinetry and finishes plus upgraded kitchen, bath, lighting and windows. Hardwood floors throughout unit. Laundry in building. Exceptional opportunity to rent this pristine unit in prime neighborhood, close to North Loop. Only serious applicants should request viewing. No section 8 at this time.

$1550/month, $1550 security deposit. Water is included. $50 additional rent for garage parking. Text 415-246-0565 to request a showing outside of the times indicated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 Queen Ave N have any available units?
1808 Queen Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1808 Queen Ave N have?
Some of 1808 Queen Ave N's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 Queen Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1808 Queen Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 Queen Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 1808 Queen Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1808 Queen Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 1808 Queen Ave N offers parking.
Does 1808 Queen Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1808 Queen Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 Queen Ave N have a pool?
No, 1808 Queen Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1808 Queen Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1808 Queen Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 Queen Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1808 Queen Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
