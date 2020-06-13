1808 Queen Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious and naturally well lit, this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is in the prime location of Willard Hay. Short walk to public transportation and restaurants. High quality cabinetry and finishes plus upgraded kitchen, bath, lighting and windows. Hardwood floors throughout unit. Laundry in building. Exceptional opportunity to rent this pristine unit in prime neighborhood, close to North Loop. Only serious applicants should request viewing. No section 8 at this time.



$1550/month, $1550 security deposit. Water is included. $50 additional rent for garage parking. Text 415-246-0565 to request a showing outside of the times indicated.