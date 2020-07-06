All apartments in Minneapolis
1509 44th Ave N

1509 North 44th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1509 North 44th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Webber - Camden

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
1509 44th Ave N Available 01/16/20 Available January 16th! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home
available January 16th.
This home is located near libraries, right across north market grocery store, and 7 minutes away from shingle creek crossing shopping destinations.
Tenants will be responsible for all bills.
Requirements:
2.5 time the rent in income
No criminal background history/No UDs
600 Credit score or above. ( we do work with first time renters)
If interested or have any questions please email me at : Starmax.leasing@gmail.com

(RLNE5407981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 44th Ave N have any available units?
1509 44th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 1509 44th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1509 44th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 44th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1509 44th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 1509 44th Ave N offer parking?
No, 1509 44th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 1509 44th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 44th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 44th Ave N have a pool?
No, 1509 44th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1509 44th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1509 44th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 44th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 44th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 44th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1509 44th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

