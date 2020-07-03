1410 18th Ave N

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5c92b0a075 ---- Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing. com Photos and Video Tour (https://youtu.be/eSuA4Ki1D-k) on our You tube page for you to walk the property before seeing it, to understand the flow of the home! This upper unit 2 bedroom, one bathroom duplex. Quite living, walking distance from downtown. Tenants pay gas/electric/cable/internet. Includes street parking, shared Laundry on site. The owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600 credit or higher. The property owner is not participating in Section 8. $150 lease signing fee, $15/month home furnace filter delivery. First month\'s rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at Twin Cities Leasing. 5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls. Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing. com