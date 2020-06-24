All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 115 29th Street W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
115 29th Street W
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:07 AM

115 29th Street W

115 West 29th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Whittier
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

115 West 29th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Whittier

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
115 29th Street W Available 09/01/19 Charming Two Bedroom in Whittier Neighborhood - This classic Whittier neighborhood home has all the character you would expect from a home built in 1900 but the added amenities for today's living. New expanded kitchen in 2014 with main floor laundry and mudroom. New large deck off the kitchen with privacy fence for entertaining and your pets. One of the few homes WITH off street parking; brick driveway and room for 2 cars. Easy walk to Eat Street and Midtown Greenway in your back yard.

(RLNE4474034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 29th Street W have any available units?
115 29th Street W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 115 29th Street W currently offering any rent specials?
115 29th Street W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 29th Street W pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 29th Street W is pet friendly.
Does 115 29th Street W offer parking?
Yes, 115 29th Street W offers parking.
Does 115 29th Street W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 29th Street W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 29th Street W have a pool?
No, 115 29th Street W does not have a pool.
Does 115 29th Street W have accessible units?
No, 115 29th Street W does not have accessible units.
Does 115 29th Street W have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 29th Street W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 29th Street W have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 29th Street W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

365 Nicollet
365 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55415
Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lowry Row
2407 2nd St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
Gurley Lofts
254 9th Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55403
N&E
1301 Marshall Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Edition
511 South 4th St
Minneapolis, MN 55415
Third North Apartments
800 N 3rd St
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University