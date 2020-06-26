All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 1104 Lowry Avenue N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1104 Lowry Avenue N
Last updated October 19 2019 at 5:35 PM

1104 Lowry Avenue N

1104 North Lowry Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1104 North Lowry Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Folwell

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Another great listing from Kellen Harmon and Renters Warehouse! This unique upper level apartment is in great shape and ready for a new tenant. New carpet, cabinets, and appliances along with fresh paint and A/C. Off Street parking and security cameras on-site. No Laundry on-site. Tenant only pays GAS! One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (Application Fee: $55 per adult). To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent along with good rental history. Sorry this property has not been approved for Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Lowry Avenue N have any available units?
1104 Lowry Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 1104 Lowry Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Lowry Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Lowry Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 1104 Lowry Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1104 Lowry Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 1104 Lowry Avenue N offers parking.
Does 1104 Lowry Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Lowry Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Lowry Avenue N have a pool?
No, 1104 Lowry Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Lowry Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 1104 Lowry Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Lowry Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 Lowry Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 Lowry Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1104 Lowry Avenue N has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Calhoun Beach Club Apartments
2900 Thomas Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
The Murals of LynLake
2833 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Foundry Lake Street
3118 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Park Embassy
4450 Minnetonka Blvd
Minneapolis, MN 55416
City Limits
127 E 59th St
Minneapolis, MN 55419
Velo
115 N 2nd St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
215 Oak Grove
215 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Loring Park Apartments
1300 Yale Pl
Minneapolis, MN 55403

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University