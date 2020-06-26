1104 Lowry Avenue N

Amenities

Another great listing from Kellen Harmon and Renters Warehouse! This unique upper level apartment is in great shape and ready for a new tenant. New carpet, cabinets, and appliances along with fresh paint and A/C. Off Street parking and security cameras on-site. No Laundry on-site. Tenant only pays GAS! One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (Application Fee: $55 per adult). To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent along with good rental history. Sorry this property has not been approved for Section 8.