Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:54 AM

110 1st Avenue NE

110 1st Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

110 1st Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Nicollet Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Large 2BR with great views of Downtown Skyline and riverfront, in walking distance of the best of St Anthony Main. Available either furnished or unfurnished. Unit features 2 balconies, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, large living room and dinning room space, and 1 indoor parking stall. 2nd parking stall and storage units available for additional costs, (see agent for details.) Building amenities include fitness center, indoor pool and hot tub, huge communal patio, theatre, community room and more. The Falls is located within 1 block of Nye’s, Kramarczuks, Keegan’s Pub, and Main Street. Included with rent: 1 indoor heated parking stall, gas, water/sewer/trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 1st Avenue NE have any available units?
110 1st Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 1st Avenue NE have?
Some of 110 1st Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 1st Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
110 1st Avenue NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 1st Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 110 1st Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 110 1st Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 110 1st Avenue NE does offer parking.
Does 110 1st Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 1st Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 1st Avenue NE have a pool?
Yes, 110 1st Avenue NE has a pool.
Does 110 1st Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 110 1st Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 110 1st Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 1st Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.
