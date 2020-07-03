All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated December 14 2019 at 1:33 PM

1093 24th Ave. SE

1093 24th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1093 24th Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1093 24th Ave. SE Available 09/01/20 Great new 5 bedroom home built in 2010! Near U of M & Avail. 9/1/20 - This is a great house that was just built in 2010 and will be available September 1st! Some of this property's many great features include:

-New Kitchen (with dishwasher)
-New Bathrooms
-Big bedrooms and closets
-2 living rooms
-Washer & Dryer
-Forced Heat & Air
-Off-street parking
-Pet Friendly ($50/mo. Pet Rent)
-AND MUCH MORE!!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).

**Renter's insurance is required.

For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)

(RLNE4510759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1093 24th Ave. SE have any available units?
1093 24th Ave. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1093 24th Ave. SE have?
Some of 1093 24th Ave. SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1093 24th Ave. SE currently offering any rent specials?
1093 24th Ave. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1093 24th Ave. SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1093 24th Ave. SE is pet friendly.
Does 1093 24th Ave. SE offer parking?
Yes, 1093 24th Ave. SE offers parking.
Does 1093 24th Ave. SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1093 24th Ave. SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1093 24th Ave. SE have a pool?
No, 1093 24th Ave. SE does not have a pool.
Does 1093 24th Ave. SE have accessible units?
No, 1093 24th Ave. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1093 24th Ave. SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1093 24th Ave. SE has units with dishwashers.

