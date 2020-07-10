1080 25th Ave SE

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3bd 2ba House Near U of M and Downtown - Property Id: 153431
Welcome to this exceptional opportunity to rent a beautiful old charm house in a very desired area. This move-in ready 3-bedroom 2-bath home was recently renovated and offers old world charm, great interior space, huge yard, stainless steel appliances and convenient access to downtown, NE Mpls, the U of M and St. Paul. This move-in ready home has so much charm and potential. It's located between the U of M St. Paul and Minneapolis campus with easy access to bus (3, 61) and the freeway. It's 10-15 minutes away from downtown. Tenant pays for all utilities.
- Have an above-average credit score, with no significant credit issues, including collections.
- Have a total household income of at least 3 times the total monthly rental amount.
- Receive a positive referral from the previous landlord.
- Pass a criminal background check.
- Have and maintain a renter's insurance policy
- No section 8
- NO cats
- NO smoking
**Tours to be limited to 30 minutes, must wear masks.**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/153431
Property Id 153431
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5841359)