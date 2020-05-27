All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 1062 25th Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1062 25th Ave SE
Last updated November 18 2019 at 11:52 PM

1062 25th Ave SE

1062 Southeast 25th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1062 Southeast 25th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This great home allows you to live to the U of MN and enjoy everything that has to do with this campus. This 4 bedroom Single Family Home (SFH) is yours to live in, in the 2020-2021 School year! Tenants pay all utilities, Lawn and snow care are included! Pets welcome with monthly pet rent and damage deposit. SPECIAL: $75 Application fee waived if you apply before Thanksgiving! $150 lease signing fee. Set up your showing today and don’t miss out. GO GOPHERS!

Locations: Several options in Dinkytown, Como, Stadium Village, Marcy Holmes and West Bank U of M Pet Friendly

We have a great 4 Bedroom house in the Como Neighborhood just blocks from nearest bus stop and U of M East Bank campus, off street parking spot, dishwasher, a/c, spacious layout, 24 hour emergency maintenance, subleasing options, pet friendly, online payment, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and spacious basement.Laundry in building. ~Deposit Same as Rent ~Utilities- Tenants Pay Gas and Electric ~ Pets Allowed with Additional Fee. ~Parking Most options include some off street parking/ garage available for certain properties. Parking: FREE 24 HOUR EMERGENCY MAINTENANCE affordable, Como Ave, Como Ave SE, Close to U of M Campus, University of Minnesota, dishwasher, tile flooring, modern appliances, buslines, bus lines, u of m, close by campus, near campus, Dinkytown, Dinky Town University of Minnesota, large bedrooms, spacious, patio, UofMn, Northeast Minneapolis, Como Ave SE, students, walking distance, uofm, student homes, off-campus housing, mn, dinkytown, marcy holmes, como nieghborhood, Dinkytown. U of M, St.Thomas, saint thomas, macgroveland, macalester, saint catherines, St Catherines, east bank, eastbank, u of m, uofm, student boarding, Marcy Holmes, Dinky Town, Students, University of Minnesota campus, UofM, college houses, student housing, student homes, off-campus housing, college houses, student housing, affordable rooms, updated kitchen and baths, hardwood floors, ammenties, east bank, eastbank, Saint Paul, U of M, uofm, Augsburg, St. Paul, Luther College, east bank, west bank, eastbank, westbank, dinkytown, off-campus housing, affordable, updated kitchen and baths, hardwood floors, dishwasher, spacious bedrooms, affordable, bus lines, west bank, u of Minnesota Campus, housing near the university, bus lines, west bank, u of m, near buses, walking distance, UofM, student homes, off-campus housing, affordable, housing near the university of minnesota campus, dining room, u of m, housing, 12 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1062 25th Ave SE have any available units?
1062 25th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1062 25th Ave SE have?
Some of 1062 25th Ave SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1062 25th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1062 25th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1062 25th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1062 25th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 1062 25th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 1062 25th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 1062 25th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1062 25th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1062 25th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1062 25th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1062 25th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1062 25th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1062 25th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1062 25th Ave SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedars 94
2220 E Franklin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55406
The Churchill
111 Marquette Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Income Restricted- Bottineau Commons
1808 University Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
Sydney Hall/Dinkydome
310 15th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55455
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
East River Plaza
301 SE Saint Anthony Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414
215 Oak Grove
215 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Lake Calhoun Flats
3036 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University