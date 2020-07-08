All apartments in Maple Grove
Maple Grove, MN
16098 70th Place N
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

16098 70th Place N

16098 70th Place North · No Longer Available
Location

16098 70th Place North, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Welcome to your dream rental! This is a rare find you won't want to pass by. 1 owner, newly updated spacious home in an ideal location within the growing community of Maple Grove. Vaulted ceilings and fresh paint give an open airy feel to the home. Fitness gym, fully finished theater room w/ 100" projection screen and state of the art sound system with leather recliners (all included!), updated tile and granite bathrooms, over-sized master suite and screened in hot tub make this the ideal find avid entertainers. You'll love the 3 stall heated garage and huge storage area downstairs. The brand new extra plush carpeting and cozy fireplace will make you feel warm during the Minnesota Winter. Having a detached single family home in this private association managed Neighborhood gives you the privacy you crave and the ability to enjoy your time without ever having to mow the lawn or lift a shovel!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16098 70th Place N have any available units?
16098 70th Place N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 16098 70th Place N have?
Some of 16098 70th Place N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16098 70th Place N currently offering any rent specials?
16098 70th Place N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16098 70th Place N pet-friendly?
No, 16098 70th Place N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Grove.
Does 16098 70th Place N offer parking?
Yes, 16098 70th Place N offers parking.
Does 16098 70th Place N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16098 70th Place N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16098 70th Place N have a pool?
No, 16098 70th Place N does not have a pool.
Does 16098 70th Place N have accessible units?
No, 16098 70th Place N does not have accessible units.
Does 16098 70th Place N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16098 70th Place N has units with dishwashers.
Does 16098 70th Place N have units with air conditioning?
No, 16098 70th Place N does not have units with air conditioning.

