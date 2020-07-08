16098 70th Place N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage hot tub media room

Welcome to your dream rental! This is a rare find you won't want to pass by. 1 owner, newly updated spacious home in an ideal location within the growing community of Maple Grove. Vaulted ceilings and fresh paint give an open airy feel to the home. Fitness gym, fully finished theater room w/ 100" projection screen and state of the art sound system with leather recliners (all included!), updated tile and granite bathrooms, over-sized master suite and screened in hot tub make this the ideal find avid entertainers. You'll love the 3 stall heated garage and huge storage area downstairs. The brand new extra plush carpeting and cozy fireplace will make you feel warm during the Minnesota Winter. Having a detached single family home in this private association managed Neighborhood gives you the privacy you crave and the ability to enjoy your time without ever having to mow the lawn or lift a shovel!