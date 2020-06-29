All apartments in Maple Grove
Last updated April 10 2019

12081 Meadowlark Circle

12081 Meadowlark Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12081 Meadowlark Circle, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
New carpet and fresh updates throughout the well-configured split-level. Two large living areas: one bright and open, the other quiet and cozy, complete with gas fireplace. Large bedrooms with an abundance of storage throughout. Huge fenced backyard with large, elevated upper deck and covered patio below. This great home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac, only minutes from Eagle Lake Park and The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes. Convenient access to I-94, I-494 and Hwy-169.

Available: April 12, 2019

Lease Term: 12 Months

Pet Policy: 2 under 65 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit

Utilities Included in Rent: None

Water Utility Usage & Filter Program Fee: $75/month

Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12081 Meadowlark Circle have any available units?
12081 Meadowlark Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 12081 Meadowlark Circle have?
Some of 12081 Meadowlark Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12081 Meadowlark Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12081 Meadowlark Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12081 Meadowlark Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 12081 Meadowlark Circle is pet friendly.
Does 12081 Meadowlark Circle offer parking?
Yes, 12081 Meadowlark Circle offers parking.
Does 12081 Meadowlark Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12081 Meadowlark Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12081 Meadowlark Circle have a pool?
No, 12081 Meadowlark Circle does not have a pool.
Does 12081 Meadowlark Circle have accessible units?
No, 12081 Meadowlark Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12081 Meadowlark Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 12081 Meadowlark Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12081 Meadowlark Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12081 Meadowlark Circle has units with air conditioning.

