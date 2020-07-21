All apartments in Lakeville
Find more places like 18781 Cedar Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeville, MN
/
18781 Cedar Avenue
Last updated March 5 2020 at 9:05 PM

18781 Cedar Avenue

18781 Cedar Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeville
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

18781 Cedar Avenue, Lakeville, MN 55044

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
ANOTHER LISTING FROM STEVE F@ RENTERS WAREHOUSE! TO SET UP A SHOWING, please follow this link: https://showmojo.com/stevef/gallery Stunning home that is newly and fully updated! This house has 4 full bedrooms plus another bedroom/den. It has an open living-room with hardwood floors and huge bay window. It has a large eating area and a gorgeous gourmet-style kitchen. It has a very large family-room with walk-out patio and a nice fireplace. It comes with a 4-car heated garage and lots of storage space. The house is on a stunning 5-acre lot for plenty of privacy and room to play. [THE POLE BARN IS NOT INCLUDED] The owner would consider adding the pole barn but it would be an additional $1,000 per month. Tenant is responsible for all utilities snow and lawn care. The owner will provide lawn care and snow removal for an additional $200 per month. Small dog, under 20 lbs or cat may be considered with additional deposit. (RENT: $2,500 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,500 Lease Admin Fee: $150 Monthly Processing/Reporting Fee: $7) No Sec 8 - 620 or better credit score - 3x the rent amount in total household income - Clean background check and good rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18781 Cedar Avenue have any available units?
18781 Cedar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 18781 Cedar Avenue have?
Some of 18781 Cedar Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18781 Cedar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18781 Cedar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18781 Cedar Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 18781 Cedar Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 18781 Cedar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18781 Cedar Avenue offers parking.
Does 18781 Cedar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18781 Cedar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18781 Cedar Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 18781 Cedar Avenue has a pool.
Does 18781 Cedar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18781 Cedar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18781 Cedar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18781 Cedar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18781 Cedar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 18781 Cedar Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edison at Avonlea
7255 181st Street West
Lakeville, MN 55044
Springs at Lakeville
17400 Glacier Way
Lakeville, MN 55044
The Edison at Spirit
5181 161st St W
Lakeville, MN 55044

Similar Pages

Lakeville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLakeville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lakeville Accessible ApartmentsLakeville Apartments with Gyms
Lakeville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Woodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNChaska, MNRichfield, MNNew Hope, MNBrooklyn Center, MNGolden Valley, MNInver Grove Heights, MN
Elk River, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNHopkins, MNShoreview, MNChanhassen, MNNorth St. Paul, MNFridley, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University