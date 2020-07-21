18781 Cedar Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly elevator parking pool garage

ANOTHER LISTING FROM STEVE F@ RENTERS WAREHOUSE! TO SET UP A SHOWING, please follow this link: https://showmojo.com/stevef/gallery Stunning home that is newly and fully updated! This house has 4 full bedrooms plus another bedroom/den. It has an open living-room with hardwood floors and huge bay window. It has a large eating area and a gorgeous gourmet-style kitchen. It has a very large family-room with walk-out patio and a nice fireplace. It comes with a 4-car heated garage and lots of storage space. The house is on a stunning 5-acre lot for plenty of privacy and room to play. [THE POLE BARN IS NOT INCLUDED] The owner would consider adding the pole barn but it would be an additional $1,000 per month. Tenant is responsible for all utilities snow and lawn care. The owner will provide lawn care and snow removal for an additional $200 per month. Small dog, under 20 lbs or cat may be considered with additional deposit. (RENT: $2,500 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,500 Lease Admin Fee: $150 Monthly Processing/Reporting Fee: $7) No Sec 8 - 620 or better credit score - 3x the rent amount in total household income - Clean background check and good rental history.