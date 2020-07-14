Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly business center car charging car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog grooming area dog park e-payments game room internet access lobby media room online portal playground smoke-free community yoga

Invented with you in mind, The Edison at Avonlea is the newest community in the sought-after suburb of Lakeville! Near the heart of Apple Valley, you will find The Edison located in an inviting residential neighborhood with easy access to the Twin Cities. This thriving community reflects an innovative and active lifestyle but still maintains the refined feeling of a small town.



Our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer comfortable designs and extraordinary features to enhance your daily living experience. The Edison also hosts an abundance of thoughtful amenities and exquisite outdoor spaces meant to elevate the traditional expectation of residential apartment living.



Come wiggle your toes in our resort-style pool, get your workout in at our 24-hour fitness center, relax in our yoga studio, gather at the connection lounge, visit our gated dog park with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in Twin Cities. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure you don’t just lease, you live.



Go take a look at our photo gallery and schedule your appointment or drop by and visit us for your personal tour today!