Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Edison at Avonlea

7255 181st Street West ·
Location

7255 181st Street West, Lakeville, MN 55044

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 233 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,385

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

Unit 237 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,385

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

Unit 219 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,385

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 212 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,690

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 344 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,770

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 349 · Avail. now

$1,805

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Edison at Avonlea.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
business center
car charging
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
game room
internet access
lobby
media room
online portal
playground
smoke-free community
yoga
Invented with you in mind, The Edison at Avonlea is the newest community in the sought-after suburb of Lakeville! Near the heart of Apple Valley, you will find The Edison located in an inviting residential neighborhood with easy access to the Twin Cities. This thriving community reflects an innovative and active lifestyle but still maintains the refined feeling of a small town.

Our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer comfortable designs and extraordinary features to enhance your daily living experience. The Edison also hosts an abundance of thoughtful amenities and exquisite outdoor spaces meant to elevate the traditional expectation of residential apartment living.

Come wiggle your toes in our resort-style pool, get your workout in at our 24-hour fitness center, relax in our yoga studio, gather at the connection lounge, visit our gated dog park with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in Twin Cities. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure you don’t just lease, you live.

Go take a look at our photo gallery and schedule your appointment or drop by and visit us for your personal tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
limit: 2 pets per apartment.
restrictions: Our Pet Addendum lists Restrictions.
Dogs
fee: $150
rent: $40/month per dog.
restrictions: Dogs (over 40 lbs) are welcome on the 1st floor only.
Cats
fee: $100
rent: $15/month per cat.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Edison at Avonlea have any available units?
Edison at Avonlea has 24 units available starting at $1,385 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Edison at Avonlea have?
Some of Edison at Avonlea's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Edison at Avonlea currently offering any rent specials?
Edison at Avonlea is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Edison at Avonlea pet-friendly?
Yes, Edison at Avonlea is pet friendly.
Does Edison at Avonlea offer parking?
Yes, Edison at Avonlea offers parking.
Does Edison at Avonlea have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Edison at Avonlea offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Edison at Avonlea have a pool?
Yes, Edison at Avonlea has a pool.
Does Edison at Avonlea have accessible units?
Yes, Edison at Avonlea has accessible units.
Does Edison at Avonlea have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Edison at Avonlea has units with dishwashers.
Does Edison at Avonlea have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Edison at Avonlea has units with air conditioning.
