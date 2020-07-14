All apartments in Lakeville
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:57 PM

Southfork Townhomes

18001 Jubilee Way · (833) 268-4531
Location

18001 Jubilee Way, Lakeville, MN 55044

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-10712C · Avail. Sep 17

$1,386

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 01-17976C · Avail. now

$1,421

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 01-10720B · Avail. Sep 18

$1,856

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1175 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Southfork Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
package receiving
pet friendly
accessible
parking
24hr gym
business center
conference room
courtyard
game room
internet cafe
online portal
playground
pool table
smoke-free community
Enjoy Life in a Lakeville Apartment



Envision yourself in a Lakeville apartment! You can relax and cherish the views of a wooded terrain complete with wildlife and a pond. Immerse yourself in this quiet Minnesota suburb (about 20 miles from downtown St. Paul), and see what is possible.


Being a short distance from tons of great restaurants and outdoor entertainment, youll never struggle to find things to do. Plus, youre close to I-35, which will give you easy access to everything else Minnesota has to offer.

If you feel you are ready to learn more, an experienced Southfork team member is ready to assist in your Lakeville townhomes search. They will steer you in the right direction by providing a variety of residential resources and information about the area.

Get in touch today and discover a great living community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: the usual suspects
Dogs
deposit: $250
Cats
deposit: $250
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Southfork Townhomes have any available units?
Southfork Townhomes has 3 units available starting at $1,386 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Southfork Townhomes have?
Some of Southfork Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Southfork Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Southfork Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Southfork Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Southfork Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Southfork Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Southfork Townhomes offers parking.
Does Southfork Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Southfork Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Southfork Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Southfork Townhomes has a pool.
Does Southfork Townhomes have accessible units?
Yes, Southfork Townhomes has accessible units.
Does Southfork Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Southfork Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Southfork Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Southfork Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
