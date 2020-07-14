Southfork Townhomes

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets patio / balcony bathtub carpet granite counters oven recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage package receiving pet friendly accessible parking 24hr gym business center conference room courtyard game room internet cafe online portal playground pool table smoke-free community

Enjoy Life in a Lakeville Apartment







Envision yourself in a Lakeville apartment! You can relax and cherish the views of a wooded terrain complete with wildlife and a pond. Immerse yourself in this quiet Minnesota suburb (about 20 miles from downtown St. Paul), and see what is possible.





Being a short distance from tons of great restaurants and outdoor entertainment, youll never struggle to find things to do. Plus, youre close to I-35, which will give you easy access to everything else Minnesota has to offer.



If you feel you are ready to learn more, an experienced Southfork team member is ready to assist in your Lakeville townhomes search. They will steer you in the right direction by providing a variety of residential resources and information about the area.



Get in touch today and discover a great living community.



