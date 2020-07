Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse concierge 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking alarm system bike storage car wash area cc payments conference room e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby nest technology online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

At Springs at Lakeville, you’ll enjoy townhome-style living, with all the comforts of luxury upscale neighborhood and a small-town feel! With thoughtfully designed living spaces and exceptional resort-style amenities, Springs at Lakeville in Lakeville, Minnesota is the ideal place to call home just 25 miles south of Minneapolis. We offer spacious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent at our pet-friendly community in Lakeville. Our customer-focused team at Springs at Lakeville is ready to welcome you to your new luxury townhome-style apartment complete with ground-level private entry, granite countertops, and hardwood-style floors.



No matter how you fill your day here in Lakeville, your townhome-style apartment will be waiting to welcome you home at Springs at Lakeville.