Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

The Edison at Spirit

5181 161st St W ·
Location

5181 161st St W, Lakeville, MN 55044

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 103 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,479

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,479

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 335 · Avail. Oct 15

$1,479

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

See 90+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 118 · Avail. Oct 15

$1,817

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 422 · Avail. Oct 15

$1,817

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 414 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,817

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 44+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 134 · Avail. Oct 15

$2,251

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1337 sqft

Unit 238 · Avail. Oct 15

$2,251

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1337 sqft

Unit 438 · Avail. Oct 15

$2,251

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1337 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Edison at Spirit.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
car charging
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
smoke-free community
yoga
The Edison at Spirit is located in the thriving suburb of Lakeville, MN. In a city recognized for a growing population, an exceptional quality of life and numerous award-winning schools, you will see why this location is perfect for you.

Our new community will feature carriage homes with private garages and a unique mix of one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom apartment homes. Each of our floor plans capture the comforts of home with gourmet kitchens, spacious living rooms for entertaining and abundant storage! The Edison at Spirit will elevate your expectations with purposeful amenities that include a stunning 2 story clubroom, an expansive courtyard, a resort style pool with sun deck, an outdoor kitchen with fireside seating, a cyber cafe, multiple car charging stations, a fitness and cardio center, a yoga studio, an interior car wash, a pet spa and more!

Visit us today and begin your journey home to The Edison at Spirit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
limit: 2 pets per apartment.
restrictions: Our Pet Addendum lists Restrictions.
Dogs
fee: $150
rent: $40/month per pet.
restrictions: Dogs (over 40 lbs) are welcome on the 1st floor only.
Cats
fee: $100
rent: $15/month per pet.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Edison at Spirit have any available units?
The Edison at Spirit has 148 units available starting at $1,479 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Edison at Spirit have?
Some of The Edison at Spirit's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Edison at Spirit currently offering any rent specials?
The Edison at Spirit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Edison at Spirit pet-friendly?
Yes, The Edison at Spirit is pet friendly.
Does The Edison at Spirit offer parking?
Yes, The Edison at Spirit offers parking.
Does The Edison at Spirit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Edison at Spirit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Edison at Spirit have a pool?
Yes, The Edison at Spirit has a pool.
Does The Edison at Spirit have accessible units?
Yes, The Edison at Spirit has accessible units.
Does The Edison at Spirit have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Edison at Spirit has units with dishwashers.
Does The Edison at Spirit have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Edison at Spirit has units with air conditioning.
