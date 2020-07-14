Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging car wash area clubhouse coffee bar conference room courtyard dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit internet access internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving playground smoke-free community yoga

The Edison at Spirit is located in the thriving suburb of Lakeville, MN. In a city recognized for a growing population, an exceptional quality of life and numerous award-winning schools, you will see why this location is perfect for you.



Our new community will feature carriage homes with private garages and a unique mix of one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom apartment homes. Each of our floor plans capture the comforts of home with gourmet kitchens, spacious living rooms for entertaining and abundant storage! The Edison at Spirit will elevate your expectations with purposeful amenities that include a stunning 2 story clubroom, an expansive courtyard, a resort style pool with sun deck, an outdoor kitchen with fireside seating, a cyber cafe, multiple car charging stations, a fitness and cardio center, a yoga studio, an interior car wash, a pet spa and more!



Visit us today and begin your journey home to The Edison at Spirit.