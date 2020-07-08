18361 Gladden Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking

Your New Luxury Rental Awaits! This gorgeous smart home still has that brand new feel and has everything your heart desires. You'll love the open layout presented with a spacious kitchen, dining, and family room. This kitchen features beautiful white cabinets with quartz countertops, a center island and black stainless appliances. The Family Room is complete with a gas fireplace making it the perfect place to entertain or get cozy after a long day. The 2nd story boasts a large master bedroom with en-suite and walk-in closet. In addition, you'll find two extra bedrooms, an additional bathroom and conveniently placed laundry room w brand new Electrolux Washer & Dryer. And bonus, this home is within walking distance of public transit into the city and has access to the Exclusive Community Clubhouse! This is a fantastic home, so don't miss out on this great opportunity! Enjoy the convenience and peace of mind of maintenance-free living at The Commons of Avonlea!