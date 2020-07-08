All apartments in Lakeville
18361 Gladden Lane
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:06 PM

18361 Gladden Lane

18361 Gladden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18361 Gladden Lane, Lakeville, MN 55044

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
Your New Luxury Rental Awaits! This gorgeous smart home still has that brand new feel and has everything your heart desires. You'll love the open layout presented with a spacious kitchen, dining, and family room. This kitchen features beautiful white cabinets with quartz countertops, a center island and black stainless appliances. The Family Room is complete with a gas fireplace making it the perfect place to entertain or get cozy after a long day. The 2nd story boasts a large master bedroom with en-suite and walk-in closet. In addition, you'll find two extra bedrooms, an additional bathroom and conveniently placed laundry room w brand new Electrolux Washer & Dryer. And bonus, this home is within walking distance of public transit into the city and has access to the Exclusive Community Clubhouse! This is a fantastic home, so don't miss out on this great opportunity! Enjoy the convenience and peace of mind of maintenance-free living at The Commons of Avonlea!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18361 Gladden Lane have any available units?
18361 Gladden Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 18361 Gladden Lane have?
Some of 18361 Gladden Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18361 Gladden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18361 Gladden Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18361 Gladden Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18361 Gladden Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeville.
Does 18361 Gladden Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18361 Gladden Lane offers parking.
Does 18361 Gladden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18361 Gladden Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18361 Gladden Lane have a pool?
No, 18361 Gladden Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18361 Gladden Lane have accessible units?
No, 18361 Gladden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18361 Gladden Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18361 Gladden Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 18361 Gladden Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18361 Gladden Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

