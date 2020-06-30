17544 Gillette Way - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Available April 1st. This beautiful END UNIT town-home in Lakeville offering 2br/1.5ba + Loft & 1,409 sq.ft. of finished living space was just listed! The home is BIG w/ VAULTED CEILINGS, cozy fireplace, lovely hardwood floors, stainless steel & beautiful cabinetry w/ lots of cabinet space! Open floor plan, walk-in closets & breakfast bar! NICE PATIO & Lawn, 2 car garage! OWNER PAYS HOA FEE - Covers Snow Removal, Lawn Care, Water/Sewage & Trash! ONE dog considered w/ $50/month pet rent. App req: $50, $150 Lease Admin Fee. NO FELONIES. NO EVICTIONS. Not Sec 8 approved. $1599 for a 12-month lease, $1575 for a 24-month lease, $1550 for a 36-month lease. Email PAT @ patrick.realestate1@gmail.com!