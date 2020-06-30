All apartments in Lakeville
Find more places like 17544 Gillette Way - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeville, MN
/
17544 Gillette Way - 1
Last updated March 11 2020 at 3:35 AM

17544 Gillette Way - 1

17544 Gillette Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

17544 Gillette Way, Lakeville, MN 55044
Crossroads

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available April 1st. This beautiful END UNIT town-home in Lakeville offering 2br/1.5ba + Loft & 1,409 sq.ft. of finished living space was just listed! The home is BIG w/ VAULTED CEILINGS, cozy fireplace, lovely hardwood floors, stainless steel & beautiful cabinetry w/ lots of cabinet space! Open floor plan, walk-in closets & breakfast bar! NICE PATIO & Lawn, 2 car garage! OWNER PAYS HOA FEE - Covers Snow Removal, Lawn Care, Water/Sewage & Trash! ONE dog considered w/ $50/month pet rent. App req: $50, $150 Lease Admin Fee. NO FELONIES. NO EVICTIONS. Not Sec 8 approved. $1599 for a 12-month lease, $1575 for a 24-month lease, $1550 for a 36-month lease. Email PAT @ patrick.realestate1@gmail.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17544 Gillette Way - 1 have any available units?
17544 Gillette Way - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 17544 Gillette Way - 1 have?
Some of 17544 Gillette Way - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17544 Gillette Way - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
17544 Gillette Way - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17544 Gillette Way - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 17544 Gillette Way - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 17544 Gillette Way - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 17544 Gillette Way - 1 offers parking.
Does 17544 Gillette Way - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17544 Gillette Way - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17544 Gillette Way - 1 have a pool?
No, 17544 Gillette Way - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 17544 Gillette Way - 1 have accessible units?
No, 17544 Gillette Way - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 17544 Gillette Way - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17544 Gillette Way - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 17544 Gillette Way - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17544 Gillette Way - 1 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edison at Avonlea
7255 181st Street West
Lakeville, MN 55044
The Edison at Spirit
5181 161st St W
Lakeville, MN 55044
Southfork Townhomes
18001 Jubilee Way
Lakeville, MN 55044
Springs at Lakeville
17400 Glacier Way
Lakeville, MN 55044

Similar Pages

Lakeville 1 BedroomsLakeville 2 Bedrooms
Lakeville Apartments with PoolLakeville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lakeville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MN
Buffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNOwatonna, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University