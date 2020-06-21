All apartments in Inver Grove Heights
Inver Grove Heights, MN
3459 Cloman Way
3459 Cloman Way

3459 Cloman Way East · No Longer Available
Inver Grove Heights
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Location

3459 Cloman Way East, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
**Virtual Tour Available!** Request from Amanda Coleman acoleman@renterswarehouse.com Available Aug 1. Want this view? Overlooking a small lake, with a spacious outdoor space and private, fenced in yard with patio is a nicely updated 2 bed, 1 bath townhome just minutes from the freeway. Hardwood floors with large sliding door to the yard, separate dining area and updated kitchen with ss appliances. Stackable washer and dryer on main level. 2 good sized bedrooms upstairs with an also nicely updated bath. Attached 1 car garage and ample addtl off street parking for guests. Available now so book a tour online with Amanda from Renters Warehouse today! Tenants only pay Xcel, avg 80! HOA handles exterior maintenance, lawn and snow outside of fenced area, water and trash! 1 dog 50lbs max or 1 cat considered with additional deposit. Security deposit same as rent, app fee 55 per adult. 1 time 150 admin fee applies. Long term lease preferred

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3459 Cloman Way have any available units?
3459 Cloman Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inver Grove Heights, MN.
What amenities does 3459 Cloman Way have?
Some of 3459 Cloman Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3459 Cloman Way currently offering any rent specials?
3459 Cloman Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3459 Cloman Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3459 Cloman Way is pet friendly.
Does 3459 Cloman Way offer parking?
Yes, 3459 Cloman Way does offer parking.
Does 3459 Cloman Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3459 Cloman Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3459 Cloman Way have a pool?
Yes, 3459 Cloman Way has a pool.
Does 3459 Cloman Way have accessible units?
No, 3459 Cloman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3459 Cloman Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3459 Cloman Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3459 Cloman Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3459 Cloman Way does not have units with air conditioning.
