3459 Cloman Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

**Virtual Tour Available!** Request from Amanda Coleman acoleman@renterswarehouse.com Available Aug 1. Want this view? Overlooking a small lake, with a spacious outdoor space and private, fenced in yard with patio is a nicely updated 2 bed, 1 bath townhome just minutes from the freeway. Hardwood floors with large sliding door to the yard, separate dining area and updated kitchen with ss appliances. Stackable washer and dryer on main level. 2 good sized bedrooms upstairs with an also nicely updated bath. Attached 1 car garage and ample addtl off street parking for guests. Available now so book a tour online with Amanda from Renters Warehouse today! Tenants only pay Xcel, avg 80! HOA handles exterior maintenance, lawn and snow outside of fenced area, water and trash! 1 dog 50lbs max or 1 cat considered with additional deposit. Security deposit same as rent, app fee 55 per adult. 1 time 150 admin fee applies. Long term lease preferred