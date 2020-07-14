All apartments in Inver Grove Heights
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Greystone Heights

5220 Greystone Dr · (651) 362-2115
Location

5220 Greystone Dr, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5270-107 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1189 sqft

Unit 5300-110 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1189 sqft

Unit 5270-106 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1189 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greystone Heights.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
furnished
cable included
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet access
At Greystone Heights you get a one-level, flexible, spacious three bedroom living environment to meet your specific needs. Each home features 1,189 square feet of gracious living space, including two generous walk-in closets, two baths, private laundry room with full-size washer and dryer, in addition to an attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
rent: $50 per dog
Cats
rent: $20 per cat
Parking Details: Surface Lot, Attached Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Greystone Heights have any available units?
Greystone Heights has 3 units available starting at $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Greystone Heights have?
Some of Greystone Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greystone Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Greystone Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greystone Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Greystone Heights is pet friendly.
Does Greystone Heights offer parking?
Yes, Greystone Heights offers parking.
Does Greystone Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Greystone Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Greystone Heights have a pool?
Yes, Greystone Heights has a pool.
Does Greystone Heights have accessible units?
Yes, Greystone Heights has accessible units.
Does Greystone Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Greystone Heights has units with dishwashers.
Does Greystone Heights have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Greystone Heights has units with air conditioning.
