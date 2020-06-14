/
158 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Inver Grove Heights, MN
31 Units Available
Avana Southview
4930 Ashley Lane, Inver Grove Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,196
876 sqft
One- through two-bedroom apartments near I-494 and Highway 52. Recently renovated unit are pet friendly and have patios or balconies. On-site dog park, barbecue pits and remodeled clubhouse and coffee bar are sure to please.
Results within 5 miles of Inver Grove Heights
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
47 Units Available
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,199
791 sqft
This luxury rental community is just steps away from local shopping, dining and entertainment in Woodbury, and just minutes from downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis. Peacefully set on 26 acres of mature landscaping.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
West Seventh
36 Units Available
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,409
838 sqft
This development is a comfortable and modern place to live. Units include riverfront views, unique floor plans, full-sized washers and dryers, plank-style kitchen flooring, and gourmet kitchens complete with islands.
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Downtown St. Paul
6 Units Available
Commission House Apartments
282 6th Street E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,395
397 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Commission House Apartments in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
9 Units Available
Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,208
660 sqft
Homes with fully equipped kitchens, private balconies, fireplaces, and extra storage room. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
16 Units Available
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$965
764 sqft
Overlooking Lemay Lake and close to the I-35E, these modern apartments are spacious and well appointed. The community offers smoke-free units, a 24-hour gym, a swimming pool and a fully equipped business center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:56pm
1 Unit Available
205 Wentworth
205 W Wentworth Ave, West St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$925
645 sqft
Just a short drive to the Robert Street retail district and Marthaler and Garlough Parks. Community amenities include an indoor pool, walking trails, and a picnic area. Apartments with walk-in closets and deck/patio.
Last updated June 14 at 06:58pm
2 Units Available
Annapolis
226 Annapolis St E, West St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$855
528 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-35 E and Highway 52. Residents enjoy homes with updated appliances and ample storage. Community provides communal laundry facilities and easy access to public transportation.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,160
865 sqft
Luxury community situated in the heart of Eagan, MN. Residents in units can enjoy walk-in closets, ice maker, fireplace and in-unit laundry. The complex offers a gym, parking, pool, volleyball court and more.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown St. Paul
59 Units Available
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,207
708 sqft
The best of tower apartment downtown St. Paul living with 360-degree skyline and river views, rooftop entertainment and connected skyway access to restaurants and shopping. Community garden, pool, sauna and other luxury amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown St. Paul
42 Units Available
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,060
713 sqft
Lowertown area, next to Mears Park. Close to I-94, I-35E, entertainment and restaurants. Classy apartments with modern interiors, walk-in closets, granite counters. Controlled entry, games room, bike storage and 24-hour laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown St. Paul
8 Units Available
The Lofts at Farmers Market
260 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,490
724 sqft
Situated between St. Paul's Farmers Market and Mears Park, these lofts provide easy access to I-94 and numerous amenity options. Relax at the courtyard or fire pit when not enjoying your home's comforts.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown St. Paul
41 Units Available
Pioneer Endicott
141 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,420
710 sqft
With a 95 walk score, this downtown 16-story building provides historic charm and upscale living. Recently renovated with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Close to the Farmer's Market with 24-hour gym and maintenance.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown St. Paul
14 Units Available
Lowertown Commons
298 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,220
719 sqft
Elegant granite countertops and exposed wood beams add to the charm of this restored 1905 building located in Historic Lowertown neighborhood. Walk score of 85 and an excellent transit rating place you close to everything.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown St. Paul
9 Units Available
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,310
680 sqft
Spacious floor plans in park-like setting. Stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Non-smoking community with access to fitness center, lobby and clubhouse for entertaining.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Riverview
15 Units Available
West Side Flats
84 Wabasha St S, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,319
620 sqft
New luxury apartments in prime downtown St. Paul location. Community features upscale amenities, including pool, clubhouse, the Skyline Lounge with panoramic city and river views, a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge services.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
47 Units Available
Ascend at Woodbury
4151 Benjamin Drive, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,554
796 sqft
A brand-new apartment community that features a hot tub, outdoor grills and a yoga studio. The studio to three-bedroom homes boast stainless-steel appliances, wood-like floors and in-unit laundry. Close to green spaces and bike trails.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
31 Units Available
Aspenwoods Apartments
1125 Duckwood Trl, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
752 sqft
Residents of luxury community are just steps from shopping and restaurants like Barnes & Noble and Jake's. Units offer stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and granite counters. Community features amenities like tennis court, gym and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 09:04pm
West Seventh
31 Units Available
Oxbo
202 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,425
741 sqft
Enjoy Irvine Park and other nearby St. Paul attractions. Stylish interiors with stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. Amenities are bountiful with choices like a hot tub, media room, coffee bar and more.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown St. Paul
35 Units Available
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,316
730 sqft
Downtown St. Paul apartment with Mississippi River views. A walker's paradise and close to three bus stops. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors make for a stunning studio or 1-3 bedroom apartment.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown St. Paul
11 Units Available
Press House Apartments
345 Cedar St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,095
686 sqft
Once home to Minnesota Mutual Life Insurance and the Pioneer Press Newspaper, the historic building in downtown Saint Paul is being converted into 144 studio, one, two and three bedroom income restricted apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown St. Paul
19 Units Available
The Parkside
250 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,245
737 sqft
Historic, 20th-century living at its finest. 14-foot ceilings complement the interior design of exposed brick and wood beams. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters inside, 24-hour gym and sauna outside.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown St. Paul
12 Units Available
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,497
736 sqft
Stunning Art Deco building featuring studio to three-bedroom units. Next to Mississippi River, close to Union Depot, Route 52 and I-94. Entertainment just minutes away. Rooftop terrace, fitness center, historic lobby, parking.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Chateau Carmel
1555 Bellows Street, West St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
868 sqft
Chateau Carmel boasts the largest size apartments in St.
