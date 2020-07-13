All apartments in Inver Grove Heights
Find more places like Parkview Manor Townhomes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inver Grove Heights, MN
/
Parkview Manor Townhomes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

Parkview Manor Townhomes

Open Now until 6pm
6043 Candace Avenue · (224) 412-3846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Inver Grove Heights
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6043 Candace Avenue, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6017 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 6031 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkview Manor Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
air conditioning
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
internet access
parking
playground
You'll love the advantages of full-time, on-site management! In addition to the plethora of amenities, your new home features large bedrooms, generous closets with bright, open living spaces. We offer private entry, attached garage, W/D in-unit, dishwasher/disposal/microwave; each unit is cable TV/internet ready.Conveniently located near highways 52 and 494, you'll be just minutes from downtown St. Paul and the Mall of America; restaurants, shopping and entertainment are just a stone's throw away. The community is surrounded by mature trees and features a wooded pond.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 month, 12 month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 deposit
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkview Manor Townhomes have any available units?
Parkview Manor Townhomes has 2 units available starting at $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Parkview Manor Townhomes have?
Some of Parkview Manor Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkview Manor Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Parkview Manor Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkview Manor Townhomes pet-friendly?
No, Parkview Manor Townhomes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inver Grove Heights.
Does Parkview Manor Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Parkview Manor Townhomes offers parking.
Does Parkview Manor Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parkview Manor Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkview Manor Townhomes have a pool?
No, Parkview Manor Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Parkview Manor Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Parkview Manor Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Parkview Manor Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkview Manor Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Parkview Manor Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Parkview Manor Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Parkview Manor Townhomes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Commons at Inver Hills
8209 College Trl
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076
Avana Southview
4930 Ashley Lane
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
Greystone Heights
5220 Greystone Dr
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077

Similar Pages

Inver Grove Heights 1 BedroomsInver Grove Heights 2 Bedrooms
Inver Grove Heights Apartments with GarageInver Grove Heights Apartments with Parking
Inver Grove Heights Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MN
Shoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Inver Hills Community CollegeAnoka Technical College
Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity