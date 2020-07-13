Parkview Manor Townhomes

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities garage internet access parking playground

You'll love the advantages of full-time, on-site management! In addition to the plethora of amenities, your new home features large bedrooms, generous closets with bright, open living spaces. We offer private entry, attached garage, W/D in-unit, dishwasher/disposal/microwave; each unit is cable TV/internet ready.Conveniently located near highways 52 and 494, you'll be just minutes from downtown St. Paul and the Mall of America; restaurants, shopping and entertainment are just a stone's throw away. The community is surrounded by mature trees and features a wooded pond.