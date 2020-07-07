21 7th Avenue North

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1dde033091 ---- This charming cottage has been thoughtfully refinished throughout while also preserving many of the wonderful, original details such as hardwood floors, a floor-to-ceiling dining built-in, classic bathroom tile and more. The finished basement includes several open, versatile areas including a surprise Murphy bed! Plenty of storage on every level, including a walk-up attic (not insulated). Outside is an over-sized two-car garage and lovely yard. All of this, plus you will be only 1/2 -block from Main Street in Hopkins! Great local shops, dining and entertainment all within walking distance. Lease Term: 12 Months Available: NOW! Pet Policy: 1 under 25 lbs. - $500 per pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: None Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $45/month Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pdf Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. © 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.