21 7th Avenue North
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

21 7th Avenue North

21 7th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

21 7th Avenue North, Hopkins, MN 55343
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
courtyard
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1dde033091 ---- This charming cottage has been thoughtfully refinished throughout while also preserving many of the wonderful, original details such as hardwood floors, a floor-to-ceiling dining built-in, classic bathroom tile and more. The finished basement includes several open, versatile areas including a surprise Murphy bed! Plenty of storage on every level, including a walk-up attic (not insulated). Outside is an over-sized two-car garage and lovely yard. All of this, plus you will be only 1/2 -block from Main Street in Hopkins! Great local shops, dining and entertainment all within walking distance. Lease Term: 12 Months Available: NOW! Pet Policy: 1 under 25 lbs. - $500 per pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: None Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $45/month Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pdf Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. &copy; 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 7th Avenue North have any available units?
21 7th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hopkins, MN.
How much is rent in Hopkins, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hopkins Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 7th Avenue North have?
Some of 21 7th Avenue North's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 7th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
21 7th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 7th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 7th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 21 7th Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 21 7th Avenue North offers parking.
Does 21 7th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 7th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 7th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 21 7th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 21 7th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 21 7th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 21 7th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 7th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.

