1109 Trailwood N.

2Bd+Office*2.5Ba*Very clean townhome, Community Pool! *Hopkins* Available Now! - Three level townhome in Hopkins. One full bath and two half baths. Never leased before. New flooring and paint!



MAIN LEVEL- has large great room that walks out onto large 22x22 deck with newer decking. Wood burning fireplace also in living room. Kitchen with informal dining. Formal dining area also on this level.



UPPER LEVEL- Master with half bath and large walk in closet. One other bedroom with 2 closets, full bathroom in the hall, and large walk-in hall closet also on this level.



LOWER LEVEL - office/den area and amusement room/2nd living room. Laundry room also on this level. Attached 2 car garage.



Water/Sewer, trash, snow removal, and lawn care included (Tenant is responsible for shoveling own stairs coming up from garage). Community outdoor heated pool. No pets allowed. Close to shops and restaurants. MUST SEE! Available Now!



*Note: this property does not participate in the section 8 program.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5340457)