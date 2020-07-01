All apartments in Hopkins
1109 Trailwood N.

1109 Trailwood North · No Longer Available
Location

1109 Trailwood North, Hopkins, MN 55343

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
2Bd+Office*2.5Ba*Very clean townhome, Community Pool! *Hopkins* Available Now! - Three level townhome in Hopkins. One full bath and two half baths. Never leased before. New flooring and paint!

MAIN LEVEL- has large great room that walks out onto large 22x22 deck with newer decking. Wood burning fireplace also in living room. Kitchen with informal dining. Formal dining area also on this level.

UPPER LEVEL- Master with half bath and large walk in closet. One other bedroom with 2 closets, full bathroom in the hall, and large walk-in hall closet also on this level.

LOWER LEVEL - office/den area and amusement room/2nd living room. Laundry room also on this level. Attached 2 car garage.

Water/Sewer, trash, snow removal, and lawn care included (Tenant is responsible for shoveling own stairs coming up from garage). Community outdoor heated pool. No pets allowed. Close to shops and restaurants. MUST SEE! Available Now!

*Note: this property does not participate in the section 8 program.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5340457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Trailwood N. have any available units?
1109 Trailwood N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hopkins, MN.
How much is rent in Hopkins, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hopkins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 Trailwood N. have?
Some of 1109 Trailwood N.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Trailwood N. currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Trailwood N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Trailwood N. pet-friendly?
No, 1109 Trailwood N. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hopkins.
Does 1109 Trailwood N. offer parking?
Yes, 1109 Trailwood N. offers parking.
Does 1109 Trailwood N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Trailwood N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Trailwood N. have a pool?
Yes, 1109 Trailwood N. has a pool.
Does 1109 Trailwood N. have accessible units?
No, 1109 Trailwood N. does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Trailwood N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 Trailwood N. does not have units with dishwashers.

