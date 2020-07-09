Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

4594 Horizon Circle Available 07/01/20 Lovely 4 BR / 2 BA Townhouse w/ Open Floor Plan, Attached 2-Car Garage, Big Yard in Eagan! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.com!



This lovely townhouse is conveniently located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Eagan, close to parks, lakes, schools, and Lifetime Fitness, with easy access to Cliff Road and Hwy 35E.



It features an open floor plan, spacious living room, and sunny dining room w/ walkout to the deck overlooking the large back yard with mature trees! Attached 2-car garage.



Trash, lawn care, and snow removal included in rent. No smoking and no pets, please.

School district 196 - Rosemount - Apple Valley - Eagan.



Please call Phil at 952-905-6505 or email Phil@CitiesRentals.com to schedule a private showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5780594)