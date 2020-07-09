All apartments in Eagan
Home
/
Eagan, MN
/
4594 Horizon Circle
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

4594 Horizon Circle

4594 Horizon Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4594 Horizon Circle, Eagan, MN 55123

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
4594 Horizon Circle Available 07/01/20 Lovely 4 BR / 2 BA Townhouse w/ Open Floor Plan, Attached 2-Car Garage, Big Yard in Eagan! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.com!

This lovely townhouse is conveniently located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Eagan, close to parks, lakes, schools, and Lifetime Fitness, with easy access to Cliff Road and Hwy 35E.

It features an open floor plan, spacious living room, and sunny dining room w/ walkout to the deck overlooking the large back yard with mature trees! Attached 2-car garage.

Trash, lawn care, and snow removal included in rent. No smoking and no pets, please.
School district 196 - Rosemount - Apple Valley - Eagan.

Please call Phil at 952-905-6505 or email Phil@CitiesRentals.com to schedule a private showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5780594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4594 Horizon Circle have any available units?
4594 Horizon Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 4594 Horizon Circle have?
Some of 4594 Horizon Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4594 Horizon Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4594 Horizon Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4594 Horizon Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4594 Horizon Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagan.
Does 4594 Horizon Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4594 Horizon Circle offers parking.
Does 4594 Horizon Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4594 Horizon Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4594 Horizon Circle have a pool?
No, 4594 Horizon Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4594 Horizon Circle have accessible units?
No, 4594 Horizon Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4594 Horizon Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4594 Horizon Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4594 Horizon Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4594 Horizon Circle has units with air conditioning.

