All apartments in Eagan
Find more places like 1876 Deer Hills Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eagan, MN
/
1876 Deer Hills Trl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1876 Deer Hills Trl

1876 Deer Hills Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eagan
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1876 Deer Hills Trail, Eagan, MN 55122

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Here's another beauty brought to you by Renters Warehouse! Here's a 3 bed, 1 1/2 bath home located in Eagan. This cozy, 2-story home is features an attached garage, spacious dining area leading to the large deck area. Gorgeous basement includes master bedroom and additional family room, lots of storage room, plus much more! The home will be available for move in on 1/1/2019. Tenant is responsible for all utilities/yard upkeep. Rent: $1,650 Security Dep: $1,650 Lease admin fee: $150 PETS CASE BY CASE, $300 Non-refundable deposit/ $25 MO. PER PET / MAX 2 Contact me today for a showing! Thank You!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1876 Deer Hills Trl have any available units?
1876 Deer Hills Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
Is 1876 Deer Hills Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1876 Deer Hills Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1876 Deer Hills Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1876 Deer Hills Trl is pet friendly.
Does 1876 Deer Hills Trl offer parking?
Yes, 1876 Deer Hills Trl offers parking.
Does 1876 Deer Hills Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1876 Deer Hills Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1876 Deer Hills Trl have a pool?
No, 1876 Deer Hills Trl does not have a pool.
Does 1876 Deer Hills Trl have accessible units?
No, 1876 Deer Hills Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1876 Deer Hills Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1876 Deer Hills Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1876 Deer Hills Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1876 Deer Hills Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl
Eagan, MN 55121
Eagan Place
3575 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Aspenwoods Apartments
1125 Duckwood Trl
Eagan, MN 55123
Boulder Court
4182 Rahn Rd
Eagan, MN 55122
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy
Eagan, MN 55122
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr
Eagan, MN 55123
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road
Eagan, MN 55122

Similar Pages

Eagan 1 BedroomsEagan 2 Bedrooms
Eagan Apartments with ParkingEagan Cheap Places
Eagan Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities