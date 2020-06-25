1876 Deer Hills Trl

Amenities

Here's another beauty brought to you by Renters Warehouse! Here's a 3 bed, 1 1/2 bath home located in Eagan. This cozy, 2-story home is features an attached garage, spacious dining area leading to the large deck area. Gorgeous basement includes master bedroom and additional family room, lots of storage room, plus much more! The home will be available for move in on 1/1/2019. Tenant is responsible for all utilities/yard upkeep. Rent: $1,650 Security Dep: $1,650 Lease admin fee: $150 PETS CASE BY CASE, $300 Non-refundable deposit/ $25 MO. PER PET / MAX 2 Contact me today for a showing! Thank You!