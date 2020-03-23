All apartments in Eagan
Find more places like 1496 Auburn Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eagan, MN
/
1496 Auburn Court
Last updated March 2 2020 at 6:02 PM

1496 Auburn Court

1496 Auburn Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eagan
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1496 Auburn Court, Eagan, MN 55122

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This 2652 square foot, split level, single family home has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an attached 2-car garage. The kitchen is very spacious with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and an open concept design into both the living room and the dining room which opens into a gorgeous sunroom. Roomy master suite has beautiful tile in the bathroom and there is a hall bath as well as a partial bath in the lower level. Four additional bedrooms, basement fireplace, washer/dryer, large fenced back yard, and a deck complete this large family home. Pets are welcome with an additional $250 deposit. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1496 Auburn Court have any available units?
1496 Auburn Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 1496 Auburn Court have?
Some of 1496 Auburn Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1496 Auburn Court currently offering any rent specials?
1496 Auburn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1496 Auburn Court pet-friendly?
No, 1496 Auburn Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagan.
Does 1496 Auburn Court offer parking?
Yes, 1496 Auburn Court offers parking.
Does 1496 Auburn Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1496 Auburn Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1496 Auburn Court have a pool?
No, 1496 Auburn Court does not have a pool.
Does 1496 Auburn Court have accessible units?
No, 1496 Auburn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1496 Auburn Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1496 Auburn Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1496 Auburn Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1496 Auburn Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl
Eagan, MN 55121
Eagan Place
3575 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Aspenwoods Apartments
1125 Duckwood Trl
Eagan, MN 55123
Boulder Court
4182 Rahn Rd
Eagan, MN 55122
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy
Eagan, MN 55122
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr
Eagan, MN 55123
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road
Eagan, MN 55122

Similar Pages

Eagan 1 BedroomsEagan 2 Bedrooms
Eagan Apartments with ParkingEagan Cheap Places
Eagan Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities