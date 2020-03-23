1496 Auburn Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This 2652 square foot, split level, single family home has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an attached 2-car garage. The kitchen is very spacious with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and an open concept design into both the living room and the dining room which opens into a gorgeous sunroom. Roomy master suite has beautiful tile in the bathroom and there is a hall bath as well as a partial bath in the lower level. Four additional bedrooms, basement fireplace, washer/dryer, large fenced back yard, and a deck complete this large family home. Pets are welcome with an additional $250 deposit. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery