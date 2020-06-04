879 Cascade Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful, almost new, single family home offers an open floor plan with tons of upgrades throughout. The kitchen has a huge center island with seating for casual dining, stainless steel appliances, a pantry, quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash. The dining room has a sliding door allowing for plenty of natural light and and views of the corner fireplace in the adjacent family room. A half bathroom and mudroom are located off of the garage entrance. The main floor has a generous sized master bedroom with a walk-in closet and private bathroom that offers a separate tub and shower. Two other bedrooms, a full bathroom and laundry room complete the main floor. The huge finished basement offers a large 4th bedroom featuring a walk-in closet and egress window, along with an office/music room, family room and a 4th bathroom. Neutral colors throughout with wood floors and white trim and doors as well as high ceilings. Nice front porch for enjoying a summer night's breeze. Three car attached garage. Large, flat backyard. Located on a cul-de-sac. Eastern Carver County School District #112.



TAKE A VIDEO TOUR AT: https://youtu.be/84N-tsXBB9M



Lease Terms: $2695 Security Deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and snow and lawn care. Pets may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.