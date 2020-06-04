All apartments in Chaska
879 Cascade Way
Last updated May 1 2020 at 3:15 AM

879 Cascade Way

879 Cascade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

879 Cascade Drive, Chaska, MN 55318

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful, almost new, single family home offers an open floor plan with tons of upgrades throughout. The kitchen has a huge center island with seating for casual dining, stainless steel appliances, a pantry, quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash. The dining room has a sliding door allowing for plenty of natural light and and views of the corner fireplace in the adjacent family room. A half bathroom and mudroom are located off of the garage entrance. The main floor has a generous sized master bedroom with a walk-in closet and private bathroom that offers a separate tub and shower. Two other bedrooms, a full bathroom and laundry room complete the main floor. The huge finished basement offers a large 4th bedroom featuring a walk-in closet and egress window, along with an office/music room, family room and a 4th bathroom. Neutral colors throughout with wood floors and white trim and doors as well as high ceilings. Nice front porch for enjoying a summer night's breeze. Three car attached garage. Large, flat backyard. Located on a cul-de-sac. Eastern Carver County School District #112.

TAKE A VIDEO TOUR AT: https://youtu.be/84N-tsXBB9M

Lease Terms: $2695 Security Deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and snow and lawn care. Pets may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 879 Cascade Way have any available units?
879 Cascade Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chaska, MN.
What amenities does 879 Cascade Way have?
Some of 879 Cascade Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 879 Cascade Way currently offering any rent specials?
879 Cascade Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 879 Cascade Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 879 Cascade Way is pet friendly.
Does 879 Cascade Way offer parking?
Yes, 879 Cascade Way offers parking.
Does 879 Cascade Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 879 Cascade Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 879 Cascade Way have a pool?
No, 879 Cascade Way does not have a pool.
Does 879 Cascade Way have accessible units?
No, 879 Cascade Way does not have accessible units.
Does 879 Cascade Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 879 Cascade Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 879 Cascade Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 879 Cascade Way has units with air conditioning.

