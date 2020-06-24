411 Wilderness Drive

Amenities

Available July 1st! This spacious 2Bed/ 2Bath end unit townhome offers, large windows, laminate floors throughout the lower level and upstairs bedrooms, loft great for an office, upper-level laundry, gas fireplace, patio, 2 car garage. Upstairs includes two bedrooms one being the master with walk-in closet. Conveniently located next to parks, target, shopping, restaurants, 212 medical, and so much more! Tenants are responsible for gas and electric. Water, sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal included. Dog under 50 pounds or cat considered with additional deposit/pet rent. This home is not approved for section 8. (Application fee $55 per adult)