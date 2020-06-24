All apartments in Chaska
Last updated June 29 2019 at 5:36 PM

411 Wilderness Drive

411 Wilderness Drive · No Longer Available
Location

411 Wilderness Drive, Chaska, MN 55318

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Available July 1st! This spacious 2Bed/ 2Bath end unit townhome offers, large windows, laminate floors throughout the lower level and upstairs bedrooms, loft great for an office, upper-level laundry, gas fireplace, patio, 2 car garage. Upstairs includes two bedrooms one being the master with walk-in closet. Conveniently located next to parks, target, shopping, restaurants, 212 medical, and so much more! Tenants are responsible for gas and electric. Water, sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal included. Dog under 50 pounds or cat considered with additional deposit/pet rent. This home is not approved for section 8. (Application fee $55 per adult)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Wilderness Drive have any available units?
411 Wilderness Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chaska, MN.
What amenities does 411 Wilderness Drive have?
Some of 411 Wilderness Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Wilderness Drive currently offering any rent specials?
411 Wilderness Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Wilderness Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 Wilderness Drive is pet friendly.
Does 411 Wilderness Drive offer parking?
Yes, 411 Wilderness Drive offers parking.
Does 411 Wilderness Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 Wilderness Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Wilderness Drive have a pool?
Yes, 411 Wilderness Drive has a pool.
Does 411 Wilderness Drive have accessible units?
No, 411 Wilderness Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Wilderness Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 Wilderness Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 411 Wilderness Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 Wilderness Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
