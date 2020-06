712 152nd Street East

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Many upgrades *4Bed*2Bath Rambler with finished lower level Avail Now. - Great location in Burnsville- Very clean-4 Bedroom 2 Bath rambler with finished lower level.

MAIN LEVEL- Large living room with wood burning fireplace, large picture window. nice size kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. New flooring and painting throughout. Informal dining room. Three bedrooms on main level. Full bath. LOWER LEVEL- Large amusement room another bedroom and 3/4 bathroom. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn and snow removal. Lawn mower and snow blower provided. Cat or small dog ok (under 35lbs) Close to shops and restaurants. Available immediately!



