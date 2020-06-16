5 Oak Shore Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spectacular home updated throughout! Ideal for entertaining. Main floor offers open & inviting floor plan with vaulted ceilings, dream kitchen, hardwood floors, & much more. Upper level offers generous sized private master with garden tub, large walk in tile surround shower, double vanity sink, additional BR, laundry & nursery-office. Lower lvl gives you even more room with large family rm, 3/4 BA, end laundry & 5th BR. You will find the convenience of 2nd laundry options priceless.

