Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2029 Southcross Dr W Unit 308

2029 Southcross Drive West · (612) 888-0801
Location

2029 Southcross Drive West, Burnsville, MN 55306

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2029 Southcross Dr W Unit 308 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,495

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1160 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2029 Southcross Dr W Unit 308 Available 08/01/20 Great location *2Bed*1.5Bath End Unit Townhome w/ LOFT*Avail Aug 1 - Newer end unit townhome in great Burnsville location!

MAIN LEVEL: Large living room. Kitchen with breakfast bar opens to informal dining area. Also half bath on this level.
UPPER LEVEL: Large Master bedroom with huge walk in closet. Loft area for office area. One other nice size bedroom and full bath.

Water/sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal included. Great location - easy access to Hwy 35E & 35W. Close Burnsville Mall, restaurants, and schools. Only one small pet allowed. Available August 1, 2020

(RLNE4133066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2029 Southcross Dr W Unit 308 have any available units?
2029 Southcross Dr W Unit 308 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
Is 2029 Southcross Dr W Unit 308 currently offering any rent specials?
2029 Southcross Dr W Unit 308 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2029 Southcross Dr W Unit 308 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2029 Southcross Dr W Unit 308 is pet friendly.
Does 2029 Southcross Dr W Unit 308 offer parking?
No, 2029 Southcross Dr W Unit 308 does not offer parking.
Does 2029 Southcross Dr W Unit 308 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2029 Southcross Dr W Unit 308 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2029 Southcross Dr W Unit 308 have a pool?
No, 2029 Southcross Dr W Unit 308 does not have a pool.
Does 2029 Southcross Dr W Unit 308 have accessible units?
No, 2029 Southcross Dr W Unit 308 does not have accessible units.
Does 2029 Southcross Dr W Unit 308 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2029 Southcross Dr W Unit 308 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2029 Southcross Dr W Unit 308 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2029 Southcross Dr W Unit 308 does not have units with air conditioning.
