Amenities
2029 Southcross Dr W Unit 308 Available 08/01/20 Great location *2Bed*1.5Bath End Unit Townhome w/ LOFT*Avail Aug 1 - Newer end unit townhome in great Burnsville location!
MAIN LEVEL: Large living room. Kitchen with breakfast bar opens to informal dining area. Also half bath on this level.
UPPER LEVEL: Large Master bedroom with huge walk in closet. Loft area for office area. One other nice size bedroom and full bath.
Water/sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal included. Great location - easy access to Hwy 35E & 35W. Close Burnsville Mall, restaurants, and schools. Only one small pet allowed. Available August 1, 2020
(RLNE4133066)