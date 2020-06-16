Amenities

2029 Southcross Dr W Unit 308 Available 08/01/20 Great location *2Bed*1.5Bath End Unit Townhome w/ LOFT*Avail Aug 1 - Newer end unit townhome in great Burnsville location!



MAIN LEVEL: Large living room. Kitchen with breakfast bar opens to informal dining area. Also half bath on this level.

UPPER LEVEL: Large Master bedroom with huge walk in closet. Loft area for office area. One other nice size bedroom and full bath.



Water/sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal included. Great location - easy access to Hwy 35E & 35W. Close Burnsville Mall, restaurants, and schools. Only one small pet allowed. Available August 1, 2020



(RLNE4133066)