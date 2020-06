Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 4 bedroom home with easy access to I35, and 1/2 block from Crystal Lake with public boat launch, and walking/biking trails. This rambler features granite countertops, oak cabinets, newer carpet, and fireplace. It also includes a large two tiered deck backed up to woods with lots of privacy great for entertaining. Call for more information.