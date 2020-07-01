1400 W 149th St

Amenities
Available NOW!!! Outstanding opportunity to live in an ECO friendly single family home in popular Burnsville neighborhood. This home has been updated and includes eco-friendly solar which means no electric bill for you. Spread out and enjoy this spacious, 2500+ sf home which includes 4 beds, 2 baths on a spacious lot. This is a rare opportunity to enjoy the beautiful, in-ground swimming pool!! This home is available for a short term, 6 month lease, and owner will also consider a 1 year term. $55 application fee per adult, and a one time, $150 admin fee for approved application. To schedule a showing, please copy and paste the following link, or click on the scheduling link in the posting. https://showmojo.com/l/4b6cf61003