All apartments in Burnsville
Find more places like 1400 W 149th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burnsville, MN
/
1400 W 149th St
Last updated January 14 2020 at 5:46 PM

1400 W 149th St

1400 149th Street West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burnsville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1400 149th Street West, Burnsville, MN 55306

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Available NOW!!! Outstanding opportunity to live in an ECO friendly single family home in popular Burnsville neighborhood. This home has been updated and includes eco-friendly solar which means no electric bill for you. Spread out and enjoy this spacious, 2500+ sf home which includes 4 beds, 2 baths on a spacious lot. This is a rare opportunity to enjoy the beautiful, in-ground swimming pool!! This home is available for a short term, 6 month lease, and owner will also consider a 1 year term. $55 application fee per adult, and a one time, $150 admin fee for approved application. To schedule a showing, please copy and paste the following link, or click on the scheduling link in the posting. https://showmojo.com/l/4b6cf61003

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 W 149th St have any available units?
1400 W 149th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
Is 1400 W 149th St currently offering any rent specials?
1400 W 149th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 W 149th St pet-friendly?
No, 1400 W 149th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burnsville.
Does 1400 W 149th St offer parking?
No, 1400 W 149th St does not offer parking.
Does 1400 W 149th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 W 149th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 W 149th St have a pool?
Yes, 1400 W 149th St has a pool.
Does 1400 W 149th St have accessible units?
No, 1400 W 149th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 W 149th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 W 149th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 W 149th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 W 149th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maven
7 W Travelers Trail
Burnsville, MN 55337
Glen at Burnsville
13000 Harriet Ave.
Burnsville, MN 55337
Parkwood Pointe
12312 Parkwood Dr
Burnsville, MN 55337
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes
429 East Travelers Trail
Burnsville, MN 55337
Parkwood Heights
13309 Parkwood Dr
Burnsville, MN 55337
Woods of Burnsville
14701 Portland Ave
Burnsville, MN 55306
The Bluffs Of Burnsville
2800 Selkirk Dr
Burnsville, MN 55337
Meridian Point
51 McAndrews Rd W
Burnsville, MN 55337

Similar Pages

Burnsville 1 BedroomsBurnsville 2 Bedrooms
Burnsville Apartments with GarageBurnsville Apartments with Parking
Burnsville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities