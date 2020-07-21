12832 Nicollet Ave Apt 101

Amenities

Move right into this freshly painted with lots of updates in this 2 BR/1 full bath condo in the heart of Burnsville!



This home is located in a super convenient location, close to shops, dining and entertainment! Easy freeway access for your commute!



The condo features beautiful hardwood floors, fresh paint, updated light fixtures, and a new air conditioner!



Take advantage of the indoor and outdoor pools for year-round swimming, exercise room, party/game room, and tennis courts!



Water, sewer, lawn care, snow removal, and heat all INCLUDED in rent!



Note: $150 move-in/move-out fee required by the association.



Rental Requirements:



This property does participate in rental subsidy programs

No smoking

Max 4 of occupants

Available NOW!

One-car garage and off-street parking available



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

Application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing