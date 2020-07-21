All apartments in Burnsville
12832 Nicollet Ave Apt 101

12832 Nicollet Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

12832 Nicollet Avenue South, Burnsville, MN 55337

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
Available NOW!

Move right into this freshly painted with lots of updates in this 2 BR/1 full bath condo in the heart of Burnsville!

This home is located in a super convenient location, close to shops, dining and entertainment! Easy freeway access for your commute!

The condo features beautiful hardwood floors, fresh paint, updated light fixtures, and a new air conditioner!

Take advantage of the indoor and outdoor pools for year-round swimming, exercise room, party/game room, and tennis courts!

Water, sewer, lawn care, snow removal, and heat all INCLUDED in rent!

Note: $150 move-in/move-out fee required by the association.

Pet policy: Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rental Requirements:

This property does participate in rental subsidy programs
Sorry, no pets allowed
No smoking
Max 4 of occupants
Available NOW!
One-car garage and off-street parking available

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12832 Nicollet Ave Apt 101 have any available units?
12832 Nicollet Ave Apt 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12832 Nicollet Ave Apt 101 have?
Some of 12832 Nicollet Ave Apt 101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12832 Nicollet Ave Apt 101 currently offering any rent specials?
12832 Nicollet Ave Apt 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12832 Nicollet Ave Apt 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12832 Nicollet Ave Apt 101 is pet friendly.
Does 12832 Nicollet Ave Apt 101 offer parking?
Yes, 12832 Nicollet Ave Apt 101 offers parking.
Does 12832 Nicollet Ave Apt 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12832 Nicollet Ave Apt 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12832 Nicollet Ave Apt 101 have a pool?
Yes, 12832 Nicollet Ave Apt 101 has a pool.
Does 12832 Nicollet Ave Apt 101 have accessible units?
No, 12832 Nicollet Ave Apt 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 12832 Nicollet Ave Apt 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12832 Nicollet Ave Apt 101 has units with dishwashers.
