Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Property on Earle Lake - Property Id: 133127



This is a lake side property, has a beautiful view at the back and to the front an upscale neighborhood of Burnsville. If you're looking for space this is the property for a group house, corporate contract living, or large single family housing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/133127p

Property Id 133127



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5015523)