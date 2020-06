Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel

9508 Park Ave S Available 06/01/19 Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath House in Bloomington - This home features great woodwork and outdoor space! Highlights include a large fenced in yard, 3 car garage, and stainless steel appliances.

Great space in the downstairs finished basement and huge outdoor patio!

Washer and Dryer in basement and dishwasher in kitchen.

Sorry, no pets allowed.



No Pets Allowed



