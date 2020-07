Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court coffee bar concierge internet cafe dog park parking pool bike storage guest suite internet access media room cats allowed alarm system courtyard elevator gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub key fob access lobby package receiving yoga

Live like royalty in the exquisite brand new 1 and 2 bedroom apartments at Luxembourg. Inspired by the historic Luxembourg Palace in Paris, this community has been carefully designed with you in mind. Located in the heart of the 494 Corridor, seconds to American Blvd and HWY 100/Normandale Blvd.Each award winning luxury apartment has been appointed with richly textured walls, porcelain floors and two-tone paint. Granite countertops, custom home finishes, and ENERGY STAR(R) stainless steel appliances can be found throughout each home. In addition, you will find energy efficient front loading washers and dryers, and walk-in showers with separate soaking tubs.