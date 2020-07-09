5302 Highpointe Drive

Amenities
Great town house with fresh, neutral paint throughout! Spacious kitchen with eat-in area, living room with electric burning fireplace, dining room, two bedrooms, one with french doors and a full bathroom complete this one level living town home. A nice, private deck overlooks a treed area. Laundry room in unit and one car attached garage included. Bloomington school district #271.
Lease Terms: $1350 Security deposit required. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas. Included in rent is water, garbage, snow, and lawn care. 1 cat or dog under 25lbs may be accepted based on owners approval with a $300 non-refundable pet fee, limit 1 pet. This home does not qualify for Section 8.
For additional information please use the link below for a YouTube video walkthrough of the home: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c56UhW6LMRg
Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions
The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Freshly painted town home in great Bloomington location!