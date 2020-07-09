All apartments in Bloomington
5302 Highpointe Drive

5302 Highpointe Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

5302 Highpointe Terrace, Bloomington, MN 55437

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great town house with fresh, neutral paint throughout! Spacious kitchen with eat-in area, living room with electric burning fireplace, dining room, two bedrooms, one with french doors and a full bathroom complete this one level living town home. A nice, private deck overlooks a treed area. Laundry room in unit and one car attached garage included. Bloomington school district #271.

Lease Terms: $1350 Security deposit required. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas. Included in rent is water, garbage, snow, and lawn care. 1 cat or dog under 25lbs may be accepted based on owners approval with a $300 non-refundable pet fee, limit 1 pet. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

For additional information please use the link below for a YouTube video walkthrough of the home: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c56UhW6LMRg

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Freshly painted town home in great Bloomington location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5302 Highpointe Drive have any available units?
5302 Highpointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 5302 Highpointe Drive have?
Some of 5302 Highpointe Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5302 Highpointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5302 Highpointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5302 Highpointe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5302 Highpointe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5302 Highpointe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5302 Highpointe Drive offers parking.
Does 5302 Highpointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5302 Highpointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5302 Highpointe Drive have a pool?
No, 5302 Highpointe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5302 Highpointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 5302 Highpointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5302 Highpointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5302 Highpointe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5302 Highpointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5302 Highpointe Drive has units with air conditioning.

