1100 90th St. W.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Perfect single family home calling your name! This home has been completely re-done. Fresh paint through out, new hardwood floors, windows, cabinets, doors, and brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances. Walking into the home you have an open concept living room. All three bedrooms are located on the one level. Beautifully updated bathroom. Laundry room in home. School District #271.



Lease Terms: $1695 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets considered based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. The tenant is responsible for all utilities. This home does not qualify for section 8.

