Home
/
Bloomington, MN
/
1100 90th St. W.
Last updated December 10 2019 at 5:56 AM

1100 90th St. W.

1100 West 90th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1100 West 90th Street, Bloomington, MN 55420

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfect single family home calling your name! This home has been completely re-done. Fresh paint through out, new hardwood floors, windows, cabinets, doors, and brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances. Walking into the home you have an open concept living room. All three bedrooms are located on the one level. Beautifully updated bathroom. Laundry room in home. School District #271.

Lease Terms: $1695 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets considered based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. The tenant is responsible for all utilities. This home does not qualify for section 8.
Wonderfully updated single family home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 90th St. W. have any available units?
1100 90th St. W. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 1100 90th St. W. have?
Some of 1100 90th St. W.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 90th St. W. currently offering any rent specials?
1100 90th St. W. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 90th St. W. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 90th St. W. is pet friendly.
Does 1100 90th St. W. offer parking?
No, 1100 90th St. W. does not offer parking.
Does 1100 90th St. W. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 90th St. W. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 90th St. W. have a pool?
No, 1100 90th St. W. does not have a pool.
Does 1100 90th St. W. have accessible units?
No, 1100 90th St. W. does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 90th St. W. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 90th St. W. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 90th St. W. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1100 90th St. W. has units with air conditioning.

