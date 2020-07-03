10201 Wildwood Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 elevator parking pool garage

Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This home has a lot of room, with three bedrooms, three baths and an office space. Walk up to the house and note the huge deck that stretches across the entire front of the home overlooking the golf course. As you enter see the living room area is huge with floor to ceiling windows, vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Move through to the dining area with a sliding door to the back deck and very pleasant backyard. The kitchen has good cabinet space and matching appliances and also has a second eating space with another walkout to the back yard. Down the hall there is a full bath, a master suite with a 3/4 bath and walk in closet in addition to two more bedrooms. The lower level has another great living space with tons of light and a second fireplace, a potential office space and a third bathroom. The downstairs has a laundry and access to a really big 2-car garage. No pets please. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for snow removal and lawn care. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. Owner does not participate in section 8 or similar programs. To book a showing on this property or view the video tour, go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to view the property of interest.