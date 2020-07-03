All apartments in Bloomington
Bloomington, MN
10201 Wildwood Road
Last updated May 20 2020 at 5:54 PM

10201 Wildwood Road

10201 Wildwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

10201 Wildwood Road, Bloomington, MN 55437

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This home has a lot of room, with three bedrooms, three baths and an office space. Walk up to the house and note the huge deck that stretches across the entire front of the home overlooking the golf course. As you enter see the living room area is huge with floor to ceiling windows, vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Move through to the dining area with a sliding door to the back deck and very pleasant backyard. The kitchen has good cabinet space and matching appliances and also has a second eating space with another walkout to the back yard. Down the hall there is a full bath, a master suite with a 3/4 bath and walk in closet in addition to two more bedrooms. The lower level has another great living space with tons of light and a second fireplace, a potential office space and a third bathroom. The downstairs has a laundry and access to a really big 2-car garage. No pets please. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for snow removal and lawn care. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. Owner does not participate in section 8 or similar programs. To book a showing on this property or view the video tour, go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to view the property of interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10201 Wildwood Road have any available units?
10201 Wildwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 10201 Wildwood Road have?
Some of 10201 Wildwood Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10201 Wildwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
10201 Wildwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10201 Wildwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 10201 Wildwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 10201 Wildwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 10201 Wildwood Road offers parking.
Does 10201 Wildwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10201 Wildwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10201 Wildwood Road have a pool?
Yes, 10201 Wildwood Road has a pool.
Does 10201 Wildwood Road have accessible units?
No, 10201 Wildwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10201 Wildwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10201 Wildwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10201 Wildwood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10201 Wildwood Road does not have units with air conditioning.

