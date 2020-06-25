All apartments in Blaine
Find more places like 11519 Arnold Palmer Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blaine, MN
/
11519 Arnold Palmer Dr
Last updated June 16 2019 at 9:23 AM

11519 Arnold Palmer Dr

11519 Arnold Palmer Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blaine
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11519 Arnold Palmer Dr, Blaine, MN 55449
Deacon's Walk

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
4bed/4bath on TPC golf course! --HALF OFF SPECIAL-- - JUST RENOVATED
Stainless steel appliances, new carpet, FRESH paint!
4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, plenty of parking space!
Beautiful view from the deck overlooking the 2nd fairway of TCP Twin Cities golf course.
Lower level finished with kitchenette, full bath, and walkout to patio.
Area includes walking paths, parks, beaches, and close to tons of shopping and restaurants!

This one won't last long, call, text, or email today for a showing and application!
Resident is responsible for all utilities.

Sign a lease and pay the deposit by 6/1/19, get HALF OFF second month's rent!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4854153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11519 Arnold Palmer Dr have any available units?
11519 Arnold Palmer Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blaine, MN.
What amenities does 11519 Arnold Palmer Dr have?
Some of 11519 Arnold Palmer Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11519 Arnold Palmer Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11519 Arnold Palmer Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11519 Arnold Palmer Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11519 Arnold Palmer Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blaine.
Does 11519 Arnold Palmer Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11519 Arnold Palmer Dr offers parking.
Does 11519 Arnold Palmer Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11519 Arnold Palmer Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11519 Arnold Palmer Dr have a pool?
No, 11519 Arnold Palmer Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11519 Arnold Palmer Dr have accessible units?
No, 11519 Arnold Palmer Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11519 Arnold Palmer Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11519 Arnold Palmer Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11519 Arnold Palmer Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11519 Arnold Palmer Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Oaks Apts.
245 99th Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434
Westminster
12861 Central Ave NE
Blaine, MN 55434

Similar Pages

Blaine 1 BedroomsBlaine 2 Bedrooms
Blaine Apartments with BalconyBlaine Apartments with Garage
Blaine Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MN
Chanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University