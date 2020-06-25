11519 Arnold Palmer Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

4bed/4bath on TPC golf course! --HALF OFF SPECIAL-- - JUST RENOVATED

Stainless steel appliances, new carpet, FRESH paint!

4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, plenty of parking space!

Beautiful view from the deck overlooking the 2nd fairway of TCP Twin Cities golf course.

Lower level finished with kitchenette, full bath, and walkout to patio.

Area includes walking paths, parks, beaches, and close to tons of shopping and restaurants!



This one won't last long, call, text, or email today for a showing and application!

Resident is responsible for all utilities.



Sign a lease and pay the deposit by 6/1/19, get HALF OFF second month's rent!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4854153)