Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

To schedule a showing of this property, please contact Nick Gravemann at (314) 374-9327 or nickg@reiprop.com.



2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo with Washer/ dryer included. Updated appliances and large eat in kitchen. Both levels have sliding glass door out to a patio and large deck. Detached parking garage with opener. Forget all the yard work and shoveling, both are included in the rent price. Tenant pays for, water, sewer power and gas. Call today.